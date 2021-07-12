Raymond Reding, Harrold, careless driving, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Janelle Waln, Martin, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Leonard Kopman, Bryant, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cesca Black Bear, Chamberlain, fail to make proper stop, pay attorney fees, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Matthew Elgert, Sioux City, IA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Frank Allen, Pierre, fail to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Martell Moore, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Wesley Frazier, Ft. Thompson, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Antonio Fegueroa, Rapid City, driving with suspended license, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, no driving without a valid driver’s license for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kenneth Jewett, III, driving under the influence - 1st offense, unauthorized use of vehicle/vessel, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $343 costs.

Derrick Comes Flying, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 cost, $18.19 restitution.

Jason Harris, Brookingchaskas, MN, fraud to obtain game license (2 counts), 200 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 2 years, abide by law for 2 years, surrender 2 European White Tail Mounts to SD Game Fish & Parks Department within 1 year, $3,000 fines, $168 costs, $1672 restitution.

Kyla Rea, Ignacio, CO, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joslyn Cantu, Pierre, driving with suspended license, speeding on other roadways, $243 fines, $157 costs.

Shane Schaefbauer, Ft. Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, expired annual inspection, $158 fines, $157 costs.

Derek Todd, Pierre, spending on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kimberly Long, Ft. Yates, ND, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dominic Salinas, Ft. Pierre, traffic in/substitute plates, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $150 fines, $96.50 costs.

Tanya Allerdings, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Benjy Wirth, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Molseed, Pierre, careless driving, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Brenda Sazue, Ft. Thompson, fail to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Tags

Load comments