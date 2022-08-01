Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear in bodily harm, 60 days in jail with 56 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $121.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Myrtle Beach, SC, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 97 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $121.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, personal watercraft rules — not wearing life jacket, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robinson, ND, resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passenger 5-18 wear seatbelts, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Omaha, NE, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment completed prior to sentencing, participate in M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion in 1 month, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail only as a condition of work, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
