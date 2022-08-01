Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear in bodily harm, 60 days in jail with 56 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $121.50 costs.

Highmore resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

