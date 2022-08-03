Gettysburg resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, ingestion of intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fine, $236 costs.
Silvis, IL, resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense (suspended imposition of sentence), 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuna nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation completed prior to sentencing, attend & successfully complete the recommended treatment, appear in court for a review hearing at which time the defendant will be required to provide proof of completing the recommended treatment unless filed with the clerk, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, traffic in/substitute plates, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to display commercial license, expired annual inspection (2 counts), $312 fines, $235.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clark resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Norwalk, IA, resident, insufficient number of personal flotation devices, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Wentworth resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
