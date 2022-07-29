Pierre resident, failure to stop — accident causing property damage, reckless driving, 120 days in jail with 110 suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $293 costs.

Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs, $1,597.50 restitution.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments