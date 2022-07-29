Pierre resident, failure to stop — accident causing property damage, reckless driving, 120 days in jail with 110 suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $293 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs, $1,597.50 restitution.
Visalia, CA, resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, following too closely, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Denver, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elizabeth, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spearfish resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 120 days in jail with 118 suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail only as a condition of the work permit, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Milwaukee, WI, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 costs.
Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 77 suspended and 13 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $84 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation completed prior to sentencing, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail on as a condition of a work permit, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, simple assault to intentionally cause bodily injury (2 counts), 200 days in jail with 198 days suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, $500 fines, $193 costs, $11,779.34 restitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.