Tanasha Stricker, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle/vessel, escape by prisoner — 2nd degree, 5 years in the penitentiary with 2 suspended, comply with all rules/regulations including all evaluation and treatment recommendations of the Department of Corrections and Board of Pardons and Paroles, $193 costs.

Eliana Reindl, Pierre, careless driving, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation (completed), pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $179.55 costs.

Corey Staples, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kristine Thompson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Raymon Clown, Pierre, driving with suspended license, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 40 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, no driving without a valid license, $200 fine, $157 costs.

Kevin Cook, Aberdeen, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

WIlliam Siver, Rapid City, overweight on axle, operate overweight commercial vehicle, $208 fines, $157 costs, $3,825 penalties.

Doug Smith, Collinsville, OK, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs

Patrick Hilaire, Fountain Hill, PA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dustin Marshall, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ethen Heath, Pierre, possession of controlled substance in Schedules I/II, 5 year in the penitentiary with 3 suspended and 108 days credited, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.

Stephanie Bienz, Chandler, AZ, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Zeiler, Minatare, NE, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ty Reber, Rapid City, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeremy Simon, Pierre, reckless driving, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Rebecca Schmidt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

David Vanstelten, Edgerton, MN, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $84 penalty.

Michelle Amundson, Ft. Pierre, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.

Richard Leonhardt, Cresbard, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Hulsebusch, Lincoln NE, transport and storage of fish, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.

Nikki Brown, Sisseton, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 3 suspended, pay attorney fees, $122.06 costs.

Ehran Cantu, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $34 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chad Severson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, 478.50 costs.

