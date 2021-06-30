Tanasha Stricker, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle/vessel, escape by prisoner — 2nd degree, 5 years in the penitentiary with 2 suspended, comply with all rules/regulations including all evaluation and treatment recommendations of the Department of Corrections and Board of Pardons and Paroles, $193 costs.
Eliana Reindl, Pierre, careless driving, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation (completed), pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $179.55 costs.
Corey Staples, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kristine Thompson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Raymon Clown, Pierre, driving with suspended license, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 40 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, no driving without a valid license, $200 fine, $157 costs.
Kevin Cook, Aberdeen, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
WIlliam Siver, Rapid City, overweight on axle, operate overweight commercial vehicle, $208 fines, $157 costs, $3,825 penalties.
Doug Smith, Collinsville, OK, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs
Patrick Hilaire, Fountain Hill, PA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dustin Marshall, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ethen Heath, Pierre, possession of controlled substance in Schedules I/II, 5 year in the penitentiary with 3 suspended and 108 days credited, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.
Stephanie Bienz, Chandler, AZ, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Zeiler, Minatare, NE, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ty Reber, Rapid City, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremy Simon, Pierre, reckless driving, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Rebecca Schmidt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
David Vanstelten, Edgerton, MN, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $84 penalty.
Michelle Amundson, Ft. Pierre, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Richard Leonhardt, Cresbard, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Hulsebusch, Lincoln NE, transport and storage of fish, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
Nikki Brown, Sisseton, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 3 suspended, pay attorney fees, $122.06 costs.
Ehran Cantu, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $34 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chad Severson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, 478.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.