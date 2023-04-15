Ft. Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 2nd offense (suspended imposition of sentence), 90 days in jail with 86 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, participated in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and filed proof of completion prior to sentencing, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.

Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

