Ft. Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 2nd offense (suspended imposition of sentence), 90 days in jail with 86 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, participated in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and filed proof of completion prior to sentencing, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Independence, KS resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bridge City, LA resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse - simple assault to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 62 suspended and 28 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $121.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Colome resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcohol beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no stop on entry from alley driveway/private road, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Florence resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brooklyn, NY resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Yankton resident, failure to stop - accident causing property damage, 100 days in jail with 85 suspended and 15 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $96.50 costs, $335.15 restitution.
Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $196.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, aggravated eluding (habitual offender - 3+ prior felonies), 8 years in the penitentiary with 2 suspended, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.
Mobridge resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 63 suspended and 27 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $1,935 penalty.
Rapid City resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, ingestion of intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 120 days in jail with 108 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $150 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
