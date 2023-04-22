Pierre resident, petty theft - 1st degree - more than $400 (2 counts), 180 days in jail with 170 suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $700 fines, $100 costs, $507 restitution.

Rosebud resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $246.50 costs.

