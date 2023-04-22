Pierre resident, petty theft - 1st degree - more than $400 (2 counts), 180 days in jail with 170 suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $700 fines, $100 costs, $507 restitution.
Rosebud resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, simple assault to intentionally cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Dupree resident, neglect/abandonment/mistreatment of animal, 100 days in jail with 70 suspended with 30 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s only as a condition of work permit, $300 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, careless driving, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandt resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $1,030.50 restitution.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail with 22 suspended and 8 credited, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less (2 counts), 60 days in jail with 53 suspended and 7 credited, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, $200 fines, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, 100 days in jail with 95 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Mission resident, petty theft - 1st degree - more than $400, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $96.50 costs.
Newell resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.