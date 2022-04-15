Purchase Access

Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I/II, 3 years in the penitentiary with 3 suspended and 63 days credited, $116.50 costs.

Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, smoking/consuming maijuana by operator of vehicle, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 75 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s as a condition of work permit, $450 fines, $403.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 3rd offense (suspended imposition of sentence), $256 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

NW, Edmonton, AB resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $1,076.40 penalty.

Herreid resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $456 penalty.

Costilla, NM resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.



