Highmore resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, trapping bobcat during closed season - resident, $404 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wilmot resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 120 days in jail with 104 suspended and 16 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, attempted aggravated assault - choking, 152 days in jail credited, 5 years probation, submit person, residence, vehicle, or property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer for 5 years, not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments; not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received; and not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer and be responsible for all costs of testing for 5 years, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare; any known drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons/anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $428.30 costs.
Colorado Springs, CO resident, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I/II, 120 days in jail with 38 credited, submit to court a letter regarding future goals by Mar. 27, $116.50 costs.
Wentworth resident, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 60 days in jail with 59 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
