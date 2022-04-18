Purchase Access

Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Vermillion resident, speeding in school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, violation of protection order, 152 days in jail credited, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, neglect/abandonment/mistreatment of animal, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-controlled substances, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Saint Francis resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.

Rosebud resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Huron resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Huron resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Highmore resident, speeding another roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Hayes resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blunt resident, failure to maintain responsibility, driving with a suspended license, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fines, $157 costs.

Pierre resident, violation of protection order, 152 days in jail credited, $96.50 costs.

Sioux Fall resident, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substances in schedules I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 3 suspended and 24 days credited, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, no driver’s license.

Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Toronto resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sheridan, WY resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Winner resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Minneapolis, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blunt resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s only as a work permit for 1 month, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Winner resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chico, CA resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Oakdale, NE resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.



