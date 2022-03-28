Pierre resident, violation of protection order by stalking/physical injury, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no contact with the victim for 1 year, $250 fine, $86.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (5 counts), seat belt violation, $125 fine.
Atlanta, MO resident, failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 2 years, neither consusme/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, no driving without a valid license for 2 years, $200 fines, $157 costs.
Lower Brule resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operating improper vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Hill City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $18.49 restitution.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $184 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 5-1-2022, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
