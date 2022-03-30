Brookings resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 05-01-2022, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Agar resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Huron resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license, 90 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid license/permit, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $235.50 costs.
Pierre resident, under 21 driver, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $178.50 costs
Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
