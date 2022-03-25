Purchase Access

Spearfish resident, driving under the influence — 6th or subsequent offense, 6 years in the penitentiary with 121 days credited, license revoked for 10 years, $251.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, petty theft — 1st degree — more than $400, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs, $470 restitution.

Kennebec resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to use child restraint system, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, obtaining property/services with false credit card, petty theft — 1st degree — more than $400,130 days in jail with 128 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $155 costs, $1,094.15 restitution.

Mobridge resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 45 days in jail with 44 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Lower Brule, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, $100 fine, $121.50 costs.

Pierre resident, domestic abuse disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $103.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marty resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, no driver’s license, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Rockham resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Thompson resident, failure to use child restraint system, $25 fine.

Sioux Falls resident, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 120 days in jail with 118 suspended and 2 credited, license suspended for 30 days and revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, $300 fines, $325 costs.



