Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sundance, WY resident, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $501 penalty.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Allen resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 57 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $121.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Dumas, AR resident, obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 15 days in jail with 14 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Parshall, ND resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $504 penalty.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arlington resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brookings resident, driving under the influence -1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Lower Brule, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Lower Brule resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Midland resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vermontville, MI resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
