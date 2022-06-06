Pierre resident, did not immediately report to the police, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, seat belt violation, violate stopped vehicle with lights, $295 fines, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.

Agar resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s only as a condition of a work permit, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment complete prior to sentencing, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, violation of protection order, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Crookston, NE resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Plymouth, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $25 restitution.

Mission resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tea resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $531 penalty.

Harrold resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, driving with a suspended license, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $159 fines, $157 costs.

Moorhead, MN resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $498 penalty.

Ft. Pierre resident, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on a state highway, $113 fines, $157 costs.

Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Pierre resident, certain operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $75 fines.

St. Lawrence resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $100 fines.

Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, violation of protection order, 120 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, following too closely, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sioux Falls resident, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 60 days in jail with 52 suspended and 8 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijunana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel completed prior to sentencing, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $146.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Miller resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 130 days in jail with 121 suspended and 9 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $175 costs, $302.36 restitution.

Ft. Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Agar resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shorewood, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bismarck, ND resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blunt resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

