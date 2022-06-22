Ft. Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, curfew established, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Pierre resident, municipal signal violation, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.

Laguana, NM resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Milaca, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 10 suspended with 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $78.50 costs, $80 restitution.

Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, conceal weapon with intent to commit felony (habitual offender — 1 or 2 prior felonies, suspended execution of sentence), 10 years in the penitentiary suspended, 48 days in jail with 18 credited, 8 years probation, must not possess any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol based establishments and not possess/consume or be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 8 years, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare or drug dealers/dealers or intoxicated persons or anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 8 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search and seizure as directed by the Court/court services officers/law enforcement officers for 8 years, $500 fine, $350.25 costs, $43.98 restitution.

Bonifay, FL resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Chicago, IL resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

