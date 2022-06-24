Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $75 fine.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, reckless driving, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to report accident to police officer, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 360 days in jail with 359 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, take all prescription medication as prescribed by your doctor for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Akron, IA resident, over limit/unlawful possession of other species fish, $30 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Long Valley resident, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ventura, CA resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

