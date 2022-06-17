Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
North Platte, NE resident, driving under the influence — 6th or subsequent offense (suspended execution of sentence), 5 years in the penitentiary suspended with 60 days in lieu, 5 years probation, license revoked for 3 years, $3,000 fine, $266.50 costs.
Beresford resident, fraud to obtain game license, 120 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, improper parking/handicap, $105 fine, $67.50 costs.
Harrold resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $71.23 restitution.
Pierre resident, illegal passing in a no pass zone, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Fairhope, AL resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, careless driving, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
