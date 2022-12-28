Ft. Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — more than $400, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Harrold resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Toronto resident, failure to display fuel permit, vehicle equipment violations, $208 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, didn’t obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mud Butte resident, truck route violations, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.
Virgil resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Council Bluffs, IA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
White River resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Garrison, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, violation conditional bond, 90 days in jail with 86 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, speeding on a state highway, $243 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mitchell resident, obstruction of police/jailer/firefighter, 60 days in jail with 51 suspended and 9 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer (suspended execution of sentence), 2 years in the penitentiary suspended, comply with all rules and regulations of the DOC and Board of Pardons and Paroles, pay attorney fees, 116.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
