Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Beresford resident, illegal u-turn, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $44 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Toronto resident, failure to display fuel permit, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $8.97 restitution.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 119 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $121.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — more the $400, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, violate parking lot requirements, $100 fine, $72.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, left turning vehicle failing to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Provo, UT, resident, hunting within 660 ft. of dwelling/livestock, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, not wearing fluorescent orange by hunters, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
North Augusta, SC, resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $18.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Milton, WI, resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, passengers 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine $78.50 costs.
