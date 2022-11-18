Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, no driver’s license, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 84 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fines, $175 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, $200 fines, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail with 59 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment completed prior to sentencing, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 12-1-2022, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to report accident to police officer, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $175 costs, $1,750 restitution.
Gettysburg resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, completed M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel prior to sentencing, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $311.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $67.97 restitution.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail with 22 suspended and 8 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $17.99 penalty.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, bond — no contact terms — misdemeanor violation of no contact provision, 150 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $193 costs.
Pierre resident, threaten law enforcement officer or family, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, unauthorized land use on posted GFP property, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.