Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license/permit for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $246.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Denver, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Enderlin, ND, resident, animal disturbing peace, $15 fine, $72.50 costs.
Chattanooga, TN, resident, vandalism — $100 to $500 — 2nd degree, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $48 costs, $155.69 restitution.
Rapid City resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 135 days in jail with 100 suspended and 35 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuna nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving off roads prohibited, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, intentional damage to property — $400-$1000, 60 days in jail with 52 suspended and 8 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, abide by laws for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs, $113.98 restitution.
Pierre resident, petty theft — 1st degree — more than $400, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.