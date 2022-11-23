Amboy, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 120 days in jail with 118 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana not frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Miller resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess any tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail with 54 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, completed participation in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel, completed chemical dependency completed, attend & successfully complete the recommended treatment and file proof of that completion by 10-20-2023, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, possession of alcohol by a minor, no driver’s license, reckless driving, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 165 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days and suspended for 60 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $900 fines, $578.50 costs.
Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs, $50 restitution.
Conde resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participated in M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel prior to sentencing, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Highlands Ranch, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal leaving scene of an accident, $65 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcohol beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
