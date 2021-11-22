Haynes, ND resident, seat belt violation, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail between 7-9 a.m. to 7-9 p.m., $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, reckless driving, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fines, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, threaten law enforcement or family, 360 days in jail with 356 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Sturgis resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seatbelts (2 counts), $75 fines.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tucson, AZ resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Huntsville, AL resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 15 days in jail with 14 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, no entry to Dakotamart for 6 months, $68.50 costs, $4.68 restitution.
Blunt resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, chemical dependency discharge summary filed/completed, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $236.50 costs.
Sturgis resident, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer, 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 suspended and 5 days credited, 30 days in jail with 25 suspended and 5 credited, 3 years probation, unsupervised probation/abide by law for 1 year, submit to attorney an apology letter to victim within 3 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids and be responsible for all cost for 3 years, $1,200 fines, $231 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 200 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Watertown resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 300 days in jail with 290 suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, comply with all conditions of Federal Supervision while on unsupervised probation for 1 year, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Madison resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.
