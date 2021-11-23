Purchase Access

Pierre resident, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

New London, MN resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, no driver’s license, failure to use child passenger restraint system (2 counts), $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (5 counts), $125 fines.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, theft by insufficient funds check — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $66 fines, $385.20 restitution.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $14.56 restitution.

Green Cove Springs, FL resident, possession of controlled substances in schedules I/II, 2 years probation, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments and not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 2 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure for 2 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids and be responsible for all costs of testing for 2 years, $300 fine, $116.50 costs.

Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 90 days in jail with 86 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, right-turning vehicle required to keep rights, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kansas City, MO resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

La Plant resident, driving with a suspended license, failure to use child restraint system, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.

Sioux Falls resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 60 days in jail with 50 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $84 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), seat belt violation, $100 fine.

Ft. Pierre resident, smoking/consuming marijuana by passenger in vehicle, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Crow Creek resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.

Ft. Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Levellant, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Englewood, CO resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Harrold resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (7 counts), seat belt violation, $200 fines.

Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $500 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $300 restitution.

Pukwana resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Sioux Falls resident, unauthorized use of vehicle/vessel, 101 days in jail credited, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.

Highmore resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Highmore resident, a on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

