Ft. Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail between 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m., participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 80 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Sioux Falls resident, driving under the influence - 3rd offense, 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 suspended and 101 days credited, 3 years probation, license revoked for 1 year, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids and be responsible for all costs of testing for 3 years, participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program until further order for 3 years, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments or be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 3 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure for 3 years, pay attorney fees, $361.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, left-turning vehicle failed to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

La Plant resident, driving with a suspended license, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $254 fines, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bowie, MD resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sturgis resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

New Caney, TX resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $78.50 costs.

Stephan resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 60 days in jail with 53 suspended and 7 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Dupree resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Midland, GA resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

