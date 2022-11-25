Interior resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs, $190.86 restitution.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, inmate possession of drugs in the penitentiary, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I/II, 15 years in the penitentiary with 8 suspended, comply with all rules and regulations (including all evaluation and treatment recommendations) of the DOC and Board of Pardons and Paroles, pay attorney fees, $233 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to appear/report felony (suspended execution of sentence), 2 years in the penitentiary suspended, 5 years probation, meaningfully participate in/successfully complete/comply with all rules and orders of the Sixth Circuit Problem Solving Court Program for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, $500 fine, $336.50 costs.
Hudson, FL, resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving off roads prohibited, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, completed chemical dependency evaluation and treatment prior to sentencing, completed M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel prior to sentencing, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail only as a condition of a work permit, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $326.50 costs.
