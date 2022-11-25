Interior resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs, $190.86 restitution.

Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

