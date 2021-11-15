Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Saint Cloud, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, intentional damage to property-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna nor frequent any bars for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs, $1,116.12 restitution.
Hot Springs resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Yesway for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $8.09 restitution.
Sioux Falls resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, traffic in/substitute plates, 130 days in jail with 120 suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $155 costs.
Pierre resident, interfering with emergency communications, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seatbelts, $25 fine.
Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no license on person, $25 fine.
Howard resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, seat belt violation operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment completed prior to sentencing, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, seat belt violation, $254 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, improper parking/handicap, $20 fine, $67.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, unauthorized land use on posted GFP property, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, manufacture/distribute/possess drugs in schedule I or II, 10 years in the penitentiary for 10 years with 8 suspended and 213 days credited, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $301.50 costs.
Pierre resident, reckless driving, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cairo, NE resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Burnsville, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, certain operators required to wear seatbelts, $25 fine.
Rapid City resident, violations of safety requirements, expired annual inspection, $08 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on the roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
