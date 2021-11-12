Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400-$1,000, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fines, $218 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 3rd offense, 2 years in the penitentiary with 3 days credited, 4 years probation, license revoked for 1 year, participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program (twice daily PBT’s) until further order and be responsible for all cost for 4 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids and be responsible for all costs of testing for 4 years, must not possess any alcohol/mood-altering substances or be in any alcohol-based establishments and not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 4 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search and seizure for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $266.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
NW, Calgary, AB resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $522 penalty.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle, possession of alcohol by minor, 60 days in jail with 54 suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, 150 days in jail with 140 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Inman, NE resident, using electronic devices while driving, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Whitewood resident, failure to make a proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft-1st degree-more $400, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 400 days in jail with 337 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $450 fines, $193 costs, $700 restitution.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding another roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Murdo resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Blunt resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
