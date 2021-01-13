Danielle Preheim, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by laws for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kevlin Hingst, Hutchinson, Minn., failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ryan Burggraff, Brookings, hunting in the wrong unit, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Deborah Sorenson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Matthew King, Pierre, racing on the highway, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marcella Wheeler, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Laura Hutmacher, Oacoma, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
John Velez-Santiago, Blunt, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with a cracked windshield, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Jerome Jacobs, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ashley Weinreis, Minatare, Neb., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cody Berghuis, Granite Falls, Minn., operating an oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Paul Lundy, Buffalo, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aimee Townsend, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michaela Big Eagle, Sioux Falls, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Shiloe Bounds, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 90 days in jail with 80 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $331.50 costs, $312.34 restitution.
Kay Jarratt, Bismarck, N.D., speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wade Fischer, Onida, failure to equip lift axles with proper controls, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $317.50 penalty.
Robert Propst, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Fontaine Guerue, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $7.39 restitution.
Melinda Blacklance, Rosebud, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Sarah Big Eagle, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anderson Begay, Eagle Butte, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 18, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elaine Wendorf, Prior Lake, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Janet Keller, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Keith Shutt, Minto, N.D., overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $3082.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.