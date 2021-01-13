Danielle Preheim, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by laws for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kevlin Hingst, Hutchinson, Minn., failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ryan Burggraff, Brookings, hunting in the wrong unit, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Deborah Sorenson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Matthew King, Pierre, racing on the highway, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marcella Wheeler, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Laura Hutmacher, Oacoma, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

John Velez-Santiago, Blunt, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with a cracked windshield, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.

Jerome Jacobs, Pierre, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ashley Weinreis, Minatare, Neb., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cody Berghuis, Granite Falls, Minn., operating an oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Paul Lundy, Buffalo, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Aimee Townsend, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michaela Big Eagle, Sioux Falls, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Shiloe Bounds, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 90 days in jail with 80 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $331.50 costs, $312.34 restitution.

Kay Jarratt, Bismarck, N.D., speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Wade Fischer, Onida, failure to equip lift axles with proper controls, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $317.50 penalty.

Robert Propst, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Fontaine Guerue, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $7.39 restitution.

Melinda Blacklance, Rosebud, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Sarah Big Eagle, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Anderson Begay, Eagle Butte, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 18, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.

Elaine Wendorf, Prior Lake, Minn., speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Janet Keller, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Keith Shutt, Minto, N.D., overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $3082.50 costs.

