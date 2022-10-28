Ft. Pierre resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kennebec resident, no driver’s license, failure to yield right-of-way, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kennebec resident, no driver’s license, failure to yield right-of-way, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fine, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sauk Rapids, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chaska, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Fairview, NJ, resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Golden Valley, MN, resident, obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, following too closely, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Avon, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, no motorcycle driver’s license, $208 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal signal violation, $44 fine, $72.50 costs.
Gothenburg, NE, resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $5 penalty.
Colorado Springs, CO, resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shepherd, MI, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.