Rapid City resident, overweight on axle, failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a CMV without proper endorsement, $208 fines, $157 costs, $960 penalties.
Hoven resident, operate overweight commercial vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no plug in gun, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Ste Anne, MB, resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $457.50 penalty.
St. Paris, OH, resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, seat belt violation, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment completed prior to sentencing, $375 fines, $275 costs.
Corona resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aurora resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, resident, log book, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Port St. Lucie, FL, resident, log book, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hill City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
