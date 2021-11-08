Harrold resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Wanblee resident, disorderly conduct, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Vivian resident, failure to stop at an intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Thompson resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Houston, TX resident, no alternative permit before moving vehicle, expired annual inspection, $208 fins, $157 costs.

Hoven resident, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts) $50 fines.

Pierre resident, traffic in/substitute plates, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Sioux Falls resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 250 days in jail with 203 suspended and 47 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.

Miller resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.

Tuthill resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, no driver’s license, headlamps required, $133 fines, $157 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lonedell, MO resident, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding in school zone, $34 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lower Brule resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, domestic abuse disorderly conduct, 60 days in jail with 57 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $182 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, violation at stop light, $270 fines, $78.50 costs.

Saint Francis resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

