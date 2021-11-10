Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), certain operators required to wear seat belts, $75 fines.
Presho resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Eagle Butte resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clark resident, failure to make a proper stop at an intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eniss, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, unsafe/illegal backing, failure to stop after accident w/ unattended vehicle, failure to give accurate information for registration, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, violating parking lot requirements, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jamaica, NY resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, speeding on a state highway, $64 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Levelland, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.
Pierre resident, did not obey traffic device, $71.50 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with suspended license, 90 days in jail with 87 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Willow Lake resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mandan, ND resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, using electronic devices while driving, $179 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Miller resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Presho resident, did not obey traffic device, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.