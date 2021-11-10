Purchase Access

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), certain operators required to wear seat belts, $75 fines.

Presho resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Eagle Butte resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Clark resident, failure to make a proper stop at an intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eniss, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, unsafe/illegal backing, failure to stop after accident w/ unattended vehicle, failure to give accurate information for registration, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $157 costs.

Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, violating parking lot requirements, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jamaica, NY resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chamberlain resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, speeding on a state highway, $64 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Levelland, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.

Pierre resident, did not obey traffic device, $71.50 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with suspended license, 90 days in jail with 87 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Willow Lake resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mandan, ND resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, using electronic devices while driving, $179 fines, $157 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Miller resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Presho resident, did not obey traffic device, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

