Mandan, ND resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $58 penalty.
Lower Brule resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Aberdeen resident, fail to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Huron resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sweetwater, TX resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment completed prior to sentencing, defendant shall be permitted to obtain a work permit or its equivalent from his home licensing state subject to that state’s requirements, $750 fine, $246.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clear Lake resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Locust Grove, OK resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $66 costs.
Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pukwanna resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail with 53 suspended and 7 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, hunting from a motor vehicle, $129 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Collinsville, MS resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clear Lake, IA resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, $258 fines, $157 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, driving on the wrong side of the road, seat belt violation, failure to report accident to police officer, $133 fines, $157 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail credited, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.