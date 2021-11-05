Mandan, ND resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $58 penalty.

Lower Brule resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Aberdeen resident, fail to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Huron resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sweetwater, TX resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment completed prior to sentencing, defendant shall be permitted to obtain a work permit or its equivalent from his home licensing state subject to that state’s requirements, $750 fine, $246.50 costs.

Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Clear Lake resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Locust Grove, OK resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $66 costs.

Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pukwanna resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail with 53 suspended and 7 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, hunting from a motor vehicle, $129 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Collinsville, MS resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Clear Lake, IA resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, $258 fines, $157 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Harrold resident, driving on the wrong side of the road, seat belt violation, failure to report accident to police officer, $133 fines, $157 costs.

Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail credited, $68.50 costs.

