Pierre resident, inmate possession of drugs in the penitentiary, unauthorized ingestion of controlled substances in Schedules I/II, 15 years in the penitentiary with 7 suspended (to be served concurrently), 5 years in the penitentiary are suspended on the following conditions: comply with all rules and regulations of the DOC and Board of Pardons and Paroles, pay attorney fees including any other outstanding financial obligations from prior criminal cases while on parole and on a schedule prescribed by parole officer, $233 costs.
Colome resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timber Lake resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $75 fines.
Blunt resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation completed prior to sentencing, MADD Impact Panel classes completed prior to sentencing, submit to 2x daily PBT or SCRAM authorized only as a condition of a work permit, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arlington resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 46 suspended and 14 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $121.50 costs.
St. Francis, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 3rd offense (suspended execution of sentence), 2 years probation, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer and be responsible for all costs of testing for 2 years, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments and must not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received and must not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present for 2 years, participate in a 24/7 Sobriety Program or HOPE probation until further order of the Court/Court Services and be responsible for all costs for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $266.50 costs.
Evergreen, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Coweta, OK, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Palm Springs, CA, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
New Town, ND, resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail with 15 suspended and 15 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter (3 counts), abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $289.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 116 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $121.50 costs.
Oklahoma City, OK, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs, $100 restitution.
Pierre resident, simple assault with an attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 54 days in jail credited, abide by any conditions ordered in any previous/subsequent files, $96.50 costs.
