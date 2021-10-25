Harrold resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, didn’t obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Huron resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $53 costs.

Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.

Winner resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 201 days in jail with 200 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no state dart tournament for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, identity theft (2 counts), 2 years in the penitentiary suspended (total of 4 years, but being served concurrently), comply with all rules and regulations of the Dept. of Corrections and Board of Pardons and Paroles, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $233 costs.

Pierre resident, give alcohol to any person under 18 or w/o parent, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Sioux City, IA resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Walnut Creek, CA resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Glennwood, MN resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2,932.50 costs.

Pierre resident, unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, no stop from alleyway/private road, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, rear lamps required, registration plate illumination, stop lamps required, $75 fines.

Ft. Thompson resident, consume/mix alcoholic beverages in public place, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, false report to authorities, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $84 costs.

