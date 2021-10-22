Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Auberry, CA resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Center Valley, PA resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Deer River, MN resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $84 costs.
Piedmont resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 36 suspended and 4 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 80 suspended and 40 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, under minimum length of fish (2 counts), $50 fines, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 15 days in jail with 11 suspended and 4 credited, license suspended and 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $30.50 costs.
Bella Vista, AR resident, failure to display fuel permit, failure to display commercial license, $208 fines, $157 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gonzales, LA resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $96.50 costs.
Dupree resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
El Paso, TX resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandon resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Glendive, MT resident, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
