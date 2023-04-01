Sioux Falls resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, resisting arrest, 270 days in jail with 201 suspended and 69 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $289.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments