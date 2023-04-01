Sioux Falls resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, resisting arrest, 270 days in jail with 201 suspended and 69 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $289.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Morrilton, AR resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kindred, FL resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, allowing animal to run at large, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of controlled substance in Schedules I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 3 years suspended and 123 days credited, pay attorney fees, $341.50 costs.
Rosebud resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, rape - 3rd degree - physical/mental incapacity (suspended imposition of sentence), 15 years of probation, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare or any known drug users/dealers or intoxicated person or anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 15 years, $3,366.50 costs, $5,1119.80 restitution.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse - manslaughter - 1st degree, 75 years in the penitentiary with 380 days credited, comply with all rules and regulations including all evaluation and treatment recommendations of the DOC and Board of Pardons and Paroles, $12,523.25 costs, $12,032.82 restitution.
Huron resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
