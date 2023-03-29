Lake Andes resident, intentional damage to property - $400-$1000, 120 days in jail with 98 suspended and 22 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs, $740 restitution.

Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

