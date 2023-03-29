Lake Andes resident, intentional damage to property - $400-$1000, 120 days in jail with 98 suspended and 22 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs, $740 restitution.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wessington resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, left-turning vehicle to yield right-of-way, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense (suspended imposition of sentence), 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, participation in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and proof of completion filed prior to sentencing, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to stop - accident causing property damage, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, no driver’s license, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, 210 days in jail with 200 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 2 years, $700 fines, $271.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, $258 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, no entry into Cowboy County Store for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nemo resident, ingestion of intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fines, $84 costs.
