Steven Darland, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dylan Geuther, Ft. Pierre, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.

Nathan Carlson, Pierre, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Roger Ritt, Wyoming, MN, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $20 penalty.

Remi Hill, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Woodel, Murrells Inlet, SC, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Harold Sevier, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, maintain full-time employment for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $68.50 costs, $8.09 restitution.

Ivan Sargeant, Junior, Stephan, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marice Ashley, Harrold, fail to maintain financial responsibility, provide false evidence of financial responsibility, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $600 fines, $196.80 costs.

Osmin Cruz Villanueva, St. James, MN, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 100 days in jail with 99 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation filed prior to sentencing and treatment complete, no driving without a valid driver’s license, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Douglas Riplay, Pierre, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel Vanderploeg, Sibley, IA, municipal speeding, $69 fine, $72.50 costs.

Jeremy Frost, Onida, unauthorized land use on posted GFP property, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Dustin Oedekoven, Pierre, speeding in school zone, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Larry Ahrendt, Vermillion, insufficient number personal flotation device, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Cecila Thunder, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and 2 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $291.50 costs.

Steven Foth, Onida, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $7,770 penalty.

Daniel Weischedel, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tayah Long Fox, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeremy Paul, Pierre, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Ruben Bowen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Thomas Allen-Marshall, White River, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.

Heather Ybarra, Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Heather Ybarra, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 100 days in jail with 93 days suspended and 7 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.

Kevin Harren, Ft. Pierre, operate vehicle with cut/worn tire, $186.50 fine, $78.50 costs.

Melissa Bobby, Pierre, failure to stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Thomas Morog, St. Lawrence, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joe Guerrero, Lakin, KS, operate trailer/semi-trailer over maximum length/weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

