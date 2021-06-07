Steven Darland, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dylan Geuther, Ft. Pierre, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Nathan Carlson, Pierre, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Roger Ritt, Wyoming, MN, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $20 penalty.
Remi Hill, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Woodel, Murrells Inlet, SC, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Harold Sevier, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, maintain full-time employment for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $68.50 costs, $8.09 restitution.
Ivan Sargeant, Junior, Stephan, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marice Ashley, Harrold, fail to maintain financial responsibility, provide false evidence of financial responsibility, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $600 fines, $196.80 costs.
Osmin Cruz Villanueva, St. James, MN, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 100 days in jail with 99 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation filed prior to sentencing and treatment complete, no driving without a valid driver’s license, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Douglas Riplay, Pierre, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Vanderploeg, Sibley, IA, municipal speeding, $69 fine, $72.50 costs.
Jeremy Frost, Onida, unauthorized land use on posted GFP property, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Dustin Oedekoven, Pierre, speeding in school zone, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Larry Ahrendt, Vermillion, insufficient number personal flotation device, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Cecila Thunder, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and 2 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $291.50 costs.
Steven Foth, Onida, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $7,770 penalty.
Daniel Weischedel, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tayah Long Fox, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremy Paul, Pierre, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Ruben Bowen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Thomas Allen-Marshall, White River, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Heather Ybarra, Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Heather Ybarra, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 100 days in jail with 93 days suspended and 7 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Kevin Harren, Ft. Pierre, operate vehicle with cut/worn tire, $186.50 fine, $78.50 costs.
Melissa Bobby, Pierre, failure to stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Thomas Morog, St. Lawrence, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joe Guerrero, Lakin, KS, operate trailer/semi-trailer over maximum length/weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.