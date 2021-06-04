John Iverson, Murdo, didn’t obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kieran Smart, Pierre, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cully Hoffman, Ft. Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stephen Gettelfinger, Floyds Knobs, IN, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anthony Leif, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Buffalo, Pierre, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Mindy Allum, Pierre, driving under the influence - 1st offense, poss two ounces of marijuana or less, 105 days in jail with 104 days suspended and 1 day credited, license revoked for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $150 fine, $493 costs.
Joshua Monson, Pierre, driving under the influence - 2nd offense, 120 days in jail with 118 days suspended, license revoked for 1 year, attend Mothers Against Drunk Driving program within 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and discharge filed during sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Paul Sternhagen, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jessi Fromm, Kadoka, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Jose Villanueva-Palmillas, Ft. Pierre, didn’t obey traffic device, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
John Premus, Webster, speeding on a state highway, fail to stop at intersection, $133 fines, $157 costs.
Gavin Hulstein, Pierre, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Belva Black Lance, Mission, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, seat belt violation, $50 fines.
Joseph Henk, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sandra Buffington, Red Shirt, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, seat belt violation, $50 fines.
Gavin Boe, Ft. Pierre, driving with suspended license, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ronnie Curtis, Pierre, driving under the influence - 1st offense, chemical dependency evaluation filed during sentencing and complete treatment, neither consume/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Nicholas Murphy, Pierre, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chanel Big Eagle, Pierre, fail to use child passenger restraint system, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, $104 fines.
Richard Herman, Hitchcock, limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $100 penalty.
Megan Schuller, Pierre, speeding in school zone, $34 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christiana Abbot-Wines, Pierre, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
William Assman, Pierre, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Karla Perez, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $113 fine, $157 costs.
Jan Miller, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Gwendolyn Foote, Pierre, improper parking/handicap, $20 fine, $67.50 costs.
Jeffrey Lawler, Deadwood, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
