Pierre resident, no driver’s license, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 150 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, no driving without a valid license for 2 years, $600 fines, $403.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Moorehead, MN, resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 4 years, no driving without a valid license for 4 years, $400 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of controlled substances in Schedules I/II (suspended execution of sentence), 5 years in the penitentiary with 5 years suspended and 67 days credited, 5 years probation, meaningfully participate in/successfully complete/comply with all rules/orders of the Sixth Circuit Problem Solving Court Program for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs, $49.84 restitution.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.