Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, criminal entry of motor vehicle, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fines, $175 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense (suspended imposition of sentence) abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment completed prior to sentencing, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, no driving without a valid license for 2 years, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Casper, WY, resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 180 days in jail with 176 suspended and 4 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment completed prior to sentencing, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion, pay attorney fees, $700 fines, $496 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 2 years suspended and 5 days credited, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.
Garber, OK, resident, failure to display fuel permit, no alternative permit before moving vehicle, $208 fines, $78.50 costs.
Moorehead, MN, resident, seat belt violation, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 4 years, no driving without a valid license for 4 years, $425 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail with 36 suspended and 24 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $336.50 costs.
