Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said in conversation with the Hughes County Commission on Nov. 1 that it is high time the county jail raise the rate it charges outside jurisdictions to hold their inmates.
“Our costs right now are anywhere from a third to half higher across the board,” Callahan said Nov. 1. “Anything from paper product to natural gas, you name it, we’re paying more. I don’t want to do it to our fellow counties but our costs are through the roof right now.”
Hughes County Jail, which Callahan said in July contracts with 14 counties, charges outside jurisdictions $80 per inmate per day. It’s unclear how long that rate has been in place, but Callahan told the commission it has been “well over” two decades. He added that the jail is looking at to raise its rates at least $90 per inmate per day.
“We just brought it in before the county commission in the November meeting to start the discussion about what we should be looking at, their direction, that sort of thing,” Callahan told the Capital Journal. “So we don’t have any numbers. We’re still looking at how much more it costs and where rates have historically been, things like that.”
As of Nov. 2, Pennington County Jail charges outside jurisdictions $85 per day per inmate. Davison County Jail, which contracts with Aurora, Hanson, McCook, Hutchinson, Sanborn, Miner and Douglas counties, told the Capital Journal they charge $95 per day per inmate. Minnehaha County Jail, which contracts most frequently with Lincoln, Lake and Moody counties, charges $97.34 per day per inmate.
Winner City Jail, however, told the Capital Journal it charges $60 per inmate per day within the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which includes Hughes County, or for inmates within 100 miles. It also charges $70 per inmate per day outside the Sixth Judicial Circuit or more than 100 miles away, and $85 per inmate per day for the U.S. Marshals.
“These rates should’ve been looked at every year,” Hughes County Commissioner Randy Brown said.
“I agree with Randy that we should have been increasing this by the CPI every year... because now all of a sudden it’s been 20 years and it should double, probably,” Commissioner Connie Hohn said. Hohn joined the Nov. 1 commission meeting via telephone.
Per the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Inflation Calculator, $80 in September 2001 had the same purchasing power as $123.08 in September 2021, the latest month for which the BLS has data.
“I look at it (as) what it costs me to do business,” Callahan told the commission. “I’m not really worried about any other county, I want to establish what it costs me to do business in Pierre, South Dakota. And if I have to pay corrections officers and health care ten times more, that’s the cost of doing business. It really doesn’t matter what Rapid, Sioux Falls charge.”
Callahan repeated that sentiment in a separate interview with the Capital Journal, noting that the jail exists first and foremost to house Hughes County prisoners.
“There are some real, true costs to it,” Callahan said. “Medical has exploded in the last year, just the COVID supply, the cleaning supplies, those costs are through the roof. So will other counties take prisoners elsewhere? Yeah, I mean, that’s entirely possible. But that’s not the reason Hughes County has a jail, it’s to take care of our prisoners. And I think we have to have our rates reflect what it truly costs us to house prisoners.”
Callahan said the question of raising the jail’s rates has come up historically, including when the new jail facility was opened in 2010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.