Kevin Hipple, manager of Hughes County based in the courthouse in Pierre, on Friday urged county residents to pay taxes or get new vehicle registration by using email, regular mail and telephone because of the COVID-19 virus.
In a public service announcement on March 13, Hipple wrote:
Now that we have coronavirus cases in South Dakota, health concerns are increasing in our homes and workplaces. The CDC advises that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. We should all wash our hands frequently and use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. The CDC also advises to put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. Along that line, there are some steps you can take in your interactions with the County to reduce the risk for yourself and others. First of all, if you are sick, please stay home. If you must leave the house, please take appropriate precautions.
If at all possible, Hughes County officials encourage you to conduct your business with the County via mail or electronic means rather than face to face. While some interactions will require a personal touch, many can be done via phone, email or online. We encourage you to explore those options before you come to the County Courthouse or other County facility.
You can renew your vehicle registration online at SDCars.org or by mailing your registration to Hughes County at 104 E Capitol Avenue. Once it is processed, your registration will be mailed back to you. License plate kiosks are also available at Dakotamart and the Foss Building. Those allow you to purchase and receive your license plate renewal right at the kiosk. You can also pay your taxes by mail at the same address, or you can pay them by phone using a credit card by calling 605-773-7491.
With the upcoming election, you can change your voter registration by mail. Either download a voter registration form or request one from the Auditor’s office at 773-7451. You can download a registration form from the HughesCounty.org web site on the Auditor’s page. Once you have the registration form filled out, return it to 104 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre. You can also download an absentee ballot application from the web site and then mail in your completed ballot.
If you need property valuation or other information from the Equalization Department, you can check the online property record portal from the link on our HughesCounty.org web site. You can also call our Equalization Department at 773-7483. Much of their information is available in an electronic format which they can send to you via email or mail.
The Register of Deeds office can provide birth certificates, death certificates and certified marriage licenses over the phone using a credit card. You can reach them at 605-773-7495. Unfortunately most of their other work will likely require an in person visit, but we would advise you to call in advance to make sure.
Many of our other County offices will likely require an in person visit. County officials would strongly recommend you call before you visit any County office in person. Many of your questions and concerns can be addressed with a simple phone call. If you do need an in person visit, a phone call prior to your visit may be able to speed up the visit and shorten your exposure time. You can reach our Planning Department and Building Official at 773-4441. You can reach the County Commission office at 773-7477. Call County Welfare at 773-7377. You can reach the States Attorney’s Office at 773-7461. Call 773-6975 to reach our County Veteran’s Service Office. The Sheriff’s office is at 773-7470 and the jail is at 773-7475. Call 773-7454 to reach the County Emergency Management Department.
Once again, we encourage you to do as much business with the County as possible by phone, computer or mail. We certainly welcome your visit and will be happy to help you. But please stay home if you are sick to limit the spread of this disease.
