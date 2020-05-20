On 4/01, title to Govt. Lot 45A of the plat of Lots 1A- 53A in Sec. 4-111-79 was transferred from Bradley Sturm, Pierre, to Melissa Slaba, Pierre, for $27,400.
On 4/01, title to Lots 28-30 & E10’Lot 27, Blk 88. Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1324 E. Dakota Ave.) was transferred from Chad & Leslie Hicks, Pierre, to Teton River Real Estate, LLC, Sheboygan, WI, for $210,000.
On 4/03, title to Lots 7-8 & N20.1’ Lots 9-10, Blk 9, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (328 N. Evans) was transferred from Robert & Pamela Kean, Fort Pierre, to Edward S., III & Katie Hruska, Pierre, for $285,000.
On 4/03, title to Lot 10A of the plat of Lots 10A-10F of Lot 10, McGee’s Subdivision (28680 Tree Farm Pl, Pierre) was transferred from Chad & Laura Trapp, Pierre, to Kevin & Carroll Forsch, Pierre, for $315,000.
On 4/08, title to Lots 24-26, Blk 54, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (310 S. Monroe Ave.) was transferred from Gordon & Susan Beckwith, Pierre, to Jeffrey & Kathy Hartley, Pierre, for $278,200.
On 4/14, title to Lot 9, Blk 6, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (2017 Antelope St.) was transferred from Travis & Cara Jordan, Fort Pierre, to the Scott & Suzan Sindelar 2011 Revocable Trust, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 4/14, title to Lot 2, Dell Acres (20321 Cedar Ct., Pierre) was transferred from Gilbert & Idella Hart, Pierre, to Darren & Lorennia Hall, Pierre, for $315,000.
On 4/14, title to Lots 15-18 ex. front 78’, Blk 7, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1208 E. Capitol Ave.) was transferred from John & Charlyn Nickolas, Pierre, to Donald Lungren & Vernaltha Peters, Pierre, for $228,000.
On 4/14, title to Unit 5C, Blk 3, Riverview Park Addition, Pierre (204 N. Pierce St.) was transferred from Donald Lungren, Pierre, to Dale & Kristie Jacobsen, Pierre, for $215,000.
On 4/14, title to Lot 7, Buhl’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Charlaine & Tamrid Gatje, Pierre, to Lavern Lenz, Pierre, for $25,000.
On 4/14, title to Lots 19-22 ex. N16’ Lot 19, Blk 69, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Rutz Living Trust, Harper Ferry, IA, to John & Dawn Koch, Pierre, for $227,146.93.
On 4/15, title to Lot 6, Blk 1, Flag Mountain Village was transferred from Lori Crowell, Onida, to Debra Kessler, Pierre, for $182,500.
On 4/15, title to Lot 9, Prairie View Estates was transferred from Matthew & Danielle Powers, Sioux Falls, to John & Heather Forney, Pierre, for $415,000.
On 4/15, title to Lot 17A, Pheasant Run Subdivision was transferred from Gregory & Rose Ann Wendell, Pierre, to Jeffrey & Suzanne Clines, Pierre, for $425,000.
On 4/15, title to Lot 1, Krull Addition was transferred from Kotton & Devan Krull, Harrold, to Gregory & Rose Ann Wendell, Pierre, for $450,000.
