On 4/16, title to Ramsey Outlot 1 was transferred from Pandora Ramsey, Harrold, to Daniel & Joan Ramsey, Harrold, for $120,000.

On 4/16, title to the E50’ Lots 15-19, Blk 31, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Laurie Mikkonen, Pierre, to Kathryn Johnson, Pierre, for $184,900.

On 4/16, title to Lots 1-3 & E5’ Lot 4, Blk 8, Yaples Addition was transferred from Leland Johnson & Rhonda Goransson, Redmond, WA, to Amy Currie, Pierre, for $200,000.

On 4/17, title to Lot 13, Split Rock Estates was transferred from Jon & Theresa Beastrom, Pierre, to Paul Karber & Amanda Doherty Karber, Pierre, for $34,000.

On 4/20, title to Lots 3-5, Blk 28, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (107 S. Washington) was transferred from Frank & Elisabeth Marnell, Pierre, to Amy Green, Pierre, for $207,500.

On 4/20, title to Lots 28-30 & N2 Lot 27, Blk 59, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (304 S. Polk) was transferred from Brent & Serena Swenson, Pierre, to Wyatt Weber & Matiah Hicks, Pierre, for $226,500.

On 4/21, title to Lots 24-25, Blk 58, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (312 S. Tyler) was transferred from Lucas & Amanda Gill, Oologah, OK, to Chancey Feller, Pierre, for $146,500.

On 4/23, title to Lot 14, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (114 Linnell St.) was transferred from Kris Nelson, Watertown, to Cody & Michelle Owen, Elizabeth, CO, for $51,500.

On 4/28, title to Lot 7, Blk 21, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from James & Deborah Hammer, Pierre, to Karly Winter & Brett Goodwin, Pierre, for $285,000.

On 4/28, title to Lot 12, Split Rock Estates was transferred from Jon & Theresa Beastrom, Pierre, to Philip & Kari Karber, Pierre, for $34,000.

On 4/28, title to Lot 18 ex. N100’, Sunshine Acres Addition was transferred from Mike & Sharon Larsen, Pierre, to Jeremy & Brenna Hughes, Pierre, for $345,000.

On 4/29, title to Lot 5, Medicine Knoll Creek Subdivision was transferred from Robert Cook, Wasilla, AK, to Leann Greg, Blunt, for $43,500.

On 4/30, title to Lot 7, North Ranch Estates was transferred from Mariah & Ryan Porkorny, Pierre, to Travis & Joelle Dammann, Pierre, for $410,000.

On 4/30, title to the E64’ of the N35’ Lot 15 & the E64.1’ Lot 16, Blk 12, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joseph & Amanda Thronson, Pierre, to Daniel & Stephanie Garland, Pierre, for $165,000.

On 4/30, title to Lot 12 & Lot 11 ex. E39’ of S15’, Fischer’s Resubdivision was transferred from Travis & Joelle Dammann, Pierre, to Joseph & Amanda Thronson, Pierre, for $275,000.

