On 4/16, title to Ramsey Outlot 1 was transferred from Pandora Ramsey, Harrold, to Daniel & Joan Ramsey, Harrold, for $120,000.
On 4/16, title to the E50’ Lots 15-19, Blk 31, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Laurie Mikkonen, Pierre, to Kathryn Johnson, Pierre, for $184,900.
On 4/16, title to Lots 1-3 & E5’ Lot 4, Blk 8, Yaples Addition was transferred from Leland Johnson & Rhonda Goransson, Redmond, WA, to Amy Currie, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 4/17, title to Lot 13, Split Rock Estates was transferred from Jon & Theresa Beastrom, Pierre, to Paul Karber & Amanda Doherty Karber, Pierre, for $34,000.
On 4/20, title to Lots 3-5, Blk 28, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (107 S. Washington) was transferred from Frank & Elisabeth Marnell, Pierre, to Amy Green, Pierre, for $207,500.
On 4/20, title to Lots 28-30 & N2 Lot 27, Blk 59, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (304 S. Polk) was transferred from Brent & Serena Swenson, Pierre, to Wyatt Weber & Matiah Hicks, Pierre, for $226,500.
On 4/21, title to Lots 24-25, Blk 58, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (312 S. Tyler) was transferred from Lucas & Amanda Gill, Oologah, OK, to Chancey Feller, Pierre, for $146,500.
On 4/23, title to Lot 14, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (114 Linnell St.) was transferred from Kris Nelson, Watertown, to Cody & Michelle Owen, Elizabeth, CO, for $51,500.
On 4/28, title to Lot 7, Blk 21, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from James & Deborah Hammer, Pierre, to Karly Winter & Brett Goodwin, Pierre, for $285,000.
On 4/28, title to Lot 12, Split Rock Estates was transferred from Jon & Theresa Beastrom, Pierre, to Philip & Kari Karber, Pierre, for $34,000.
On 4/28, title to Lot 18 ex. N100’, Sunshine Acres Addition was transferred from Mike & Sharon Larsen, Pierre, to Jeremy & Brenna Hughes, Pierre, for $345,000.
On 4/29, title to Lot 5, Medicine Knoll Creek Subdivision was transferred from Robert Cook, Wasilla, AK, to Leann Greg, Blunt, for $43,500.
On 4/30, title to Lot 7, North Ranch Estates was transferred from Mariah & Ryan Porkorny, Pierre, to Travis & Joelle Dammann, Pierre, for $410,000.
On 4/30, title to the E64’ of the N35’ Lot 15 & the E64.1’ Lot 16, Blk 12, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joseph & Amanda Thronson, Pierre, to Daniel & Stephanie Garland, Pierre, for $165,000.
On 4/30, title to Lot 12 & Lot 11 ex. E39’ of S15’, Fischer’s Resubdivision was transferred from Travis & Joelle Dammann, Pierre, to Joseph & Amanda Thronson, Pierre, for $275,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.