- On 4/12, title to Lots 1-12, Blk 9, Mith’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Derik Wright, Rapid City to Darrell & Uanna Keyser, Blunt for $30,000.
- On 4/12, title to Lot 12, Blk 6, Cactus Heights Add., Pierre was transferred from Gregory & Lisa Starr, Pierre to Nikole Miller, Pierre for $185,000.
- On 4/12, title to Lot 30, Blk 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Add., Pierre was transferred from William & Linda Spires, Chatham, IL to Gregory & Lisa Starr, Pierre for $235,000.
- On 4/12, title to the N62’ of Lots 16-19, Blk 13, Reely & Sharps Add., Pierre was transferred from Aaron Louis, Pierre to Timothy Big Crow, Pierre for $152,000.
- On 4/12, title to Lot 6, Blk 3, Fruitwood Sub., Pierre was transferred from William & Nancy Koupal, Pierre to Lennis Axdahl, Pierre for $146,000.
- On 4/15, title to Lots 7-12, Blk 3, Stebbins & Freelands Add., Blunt was transferred from Ricky & Linda Bierle, Rapid City to Jeff & Courtney Millage, Blunt, for $20,000.
- On 4/15, title to Lot 26, Blk 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Add., Pierre was transferred from James & Amanda Ainslie, Martin to Aaron Louis, Sr., Pierre for $182,000.
- On 4/19, title to Lots 18-21 ex. E24’ Lot 18, Blk 11, Capitol Add., Pierre was transferred from Brian & Katherine Raecke, Mitchell to Stewart & Christine Adams, Pierre for $240,000.
- On 4/22, title to Lots 27-28, Blk 2, Ustick Sub., Pierre was transferred from Ronald & Marilyn Kloiber, Sarasota, FL to Curtis Voeltz, Pierre for $130,000.
- On 4/24, title to Lot 7, Split Rock Estates was transferred from Jon & Theresa Beastrom, Pierre to Adam & Jill Sitzman, Pierre for $42,000.
- On 4/26, title to S100’ Lot 1, Fairway Sub., Pierre was transferred from Zach & Liza Clark, Ft. Pierre to Richard & Patricia Woolridge, Pierre for $310,000.
- On 4/26, title to Lot 11, Blk 2, Brookstone Add., Pierre (2209 Brookstone Loop) was transferred from Vitulkumar & Trisha Patel, Pierre to Eric & Natalie Hutton, Pierre for $480,000.
- On 4/29, title to Lot 11 & S2 Lot 12, Blk 34, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre (414 N. Central) was transferred from Michael & Michelle Sharp, Orangevale, CA to David Hertle, Jr., Pierre for $154,000.
- On 4/29, title to Lot 35, Blk 1, Airbase Acres, Pierre (1508 Northstar Ave) was transferred from Ryen & Jamie reed, Pierre to Jesse & Annamarie Parsons, Pierre for $153,500.
- On 4/29, title to Lot 33, Blk 3, Harmony Hills Add., Pierre (113 N. Case Dr.) was transferred from Jerico Witte, Rapid City to Latonya Hill, Pierre for $112,000.
- On 4/29, title to Lots 1-12, Blk 8, Grandview Add., Pierre (1901 Grandview St.) was transferred from David & Brenda Jallo to Nicholas & Elizabeth Marso, Piere for $419,500.
- On 4/30, title to Lot 8, Blk 2, Brookstone Add., Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre, Inc. to MYJ, LLC, Pierre for $44,500.
