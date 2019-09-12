  • On 8/12, title to Lots 8-12, Blk 15, Smith’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Justin & Erin Boggs, Tea to Kenidee Keller & Htoo, Eh, Pierre for $149,900.
  • On 8/13, title to Lot 3, Martin’s Subdivision was transferred from Terry Campbell, Fort Pierre to Shawn & Tina England, Pierre for $395,000.
  • On 8/15, title to Lot 8 ex. N5’, Lot 9, & Lots 10-15 ex. S90’, Blk 1, Capital Add., Pierre was transferred from The Bank of New York-Mellon, as Trustee for CWABS, Inc., Littleton, CO to Norm & Janette Widvey, Pierre for $75,300.
  • On 8/15, title to the W2 Lot 13, Camelot Add., Pierre was transferred from the Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs, Department of Military Affairs, Washington, DC to Amber & Joshua Mason, Pierre for $284,783.
  • On 8/15, title to Lot 1, Yaples Resubdivision of First Railway, Pierre (401 S. Ree St.) was transferred from Stevan & Patricia Brown, Fort Pierre to Seyvan, LLC, Pierre for $68,500.
  • On 8/16, title to Lots 4-7 ex. E2’Lot 4, Mooney & Mourer’s Subdivision, Pierre (321 E. Dakota Ave.) was transferred from Brian Hines, Gilbert, AZ to Johnny & Apryl Conley, Pierre for $45,000.
  • On 8/16, title to Lot 8, Blk 5, Bartels Resubdivision was transferred from Cynthia Longmire, Ludington, MI to Samantha Watkins, Pierre for $175,000.
  • On 8/16, title to Lot 2, Blk 4, Heritage Ridge Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steven & Sarah Buras, Pierre to Alan & Kathryn Haarstad, Pierre for $195,000.
  • On 8/16, title to Lots 19-21, Blk 3, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Brad & Barbara Bonhorst, Fort Pierre to Roby & Krista Bass, Pierre for $183,000.
  • On 8/16, title to Lot 1 & part of Lot 2, Blk 1, First Railway Add., Pierre (223 E. Capitol Ave.) was transferred from Foster Rentals, Inc., Pierre to Brad & Martie Bothun, Volga for $300,000.
  • On 8/16, title to Lots 10-11 & S5’ Lot 9, Blk 69, Wells 2nd Add, Pierre, was transferred from Terrence Gates & Shurla Newton-Gates, Aberdeen to Nina Lopez, Pierre for $88,000.
  • On 8/19, title to Lot 6, Blk 1, Riverplace 2nd Addition was transferred from Joshua Castagliola, Pierre to David Schofield & Acaceli Alvarez Solis, Pierre for $299,000.
  • On 8/19, title to N5’ Lot 24, and Lots 25-27 ex. N10’ Lot 27, Blk 20, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Richard Stockert, Mandan, ND to Lenny & Jodi Mayerle, Pierre for $155,000.
  • On 8/20, title to Lots 24-25, Blk 12, First Railway Addition Resubdivision, Pierre (408 E. Missouri) was transferred from the Petoske Family Trust, Las Vegas, NV to Levi & Loni Stewart, Pierre for $81,000.
  • On 8/20, title to Lot 9, Blk 2, Brookstone Add., Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre, Inc., Pierre to Jay & Mary Livermont, Pierre for $44,500.
  • On 8/20, title to Lot 23, Buhl’s 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Aaron & Dawson Huber, Pierre to Marshall & Jade Milli, Pierre for $248,000.
  • On 8/20, title to Lot 7, Wendt Subdivision was transferred from Justin & Lisa Weyer, Sturgis to Aaron & Dawson Huber, Pierre for $315,000.
  • On 8/12, title to Lot 9, Thompson Subdivision of Edgewater, Pierre was transferred from Dan & Catherine McGinnis, Libby, MT to Brent & Kristin Archer, Pierre for $250,000.
  • On 8/23, title to Lots 9A & !6A ex.S134’ Lot 16 A, of Government Lots 3-6 in Sec. 4-111-79 was transferred from the Estate of Robin VanderPlaats to Jamie Reed & Ryen Reed, Pierre for $99,600.
  • On 8/23, title to Lot 35, Shamrock Addition was transferred from Daniel & Brandi Barringer, Pierre to Lewis & Teresa Diederich, Pierre for $165,000.
  • On 8/23, title to Lots 17-20, Blk 19, Stebbins 2nd Add., Blunt (306 N. Lonetree) was transferred from David & Suzanne Lockhart, Blunt to John & Patricia Sterling, Blunt for $70,000.
  • On 8/23, title to Lots 15-16 & W2 Lot 14, Blk 48, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre was transferred from Sarah Burtt, Pierre to Cody Nilson, Pierre for $125,000.
  • On 8/27, title to SE4 less W750’, Sec. 3-111-76 was transferred from the Carl & Joy Colson Family Limited Partnership, Blunt to Barbara Leesman, Blunt for $350,000.
  • On 8/27, title to Lots 10-12, Blk 108, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from Lois Schmidt & Terri Undeberg, Pierre to Richard Ray, Pierre for $130,000.
  • On 8/27, title to T&C Uecker Tract 1 was transferred from Thad & Caroline Uecker, Pierre to James Beckwith, Pierre for $64,500.
  • On 8/27, title to Lots 5-6, Blk 1, Palmer Place Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Lorraine Gomez, Andrea Ferguson, Allegra Dahl, Ann Marie McNeil & Andrew Gomez to Zachary & Allara Walters, Pierre for $195,000.
  • On 8/27, title to Lot 2, Blk 5, Fruitwood Addition, Pierre was transferred from Audrey Lucas n/k/a Audrey Lewis & Milton Lewis, Newport, NE to Brian Korber, Pierre for $195,000.
  • On 8/29, title to Lot 18, Blk 3, Fruitwood Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Joanne & Dustin HIght, Pierre to Shawn Culver, Pierre for $185,000.
  • On 8/29, title to the SW4 Sec. 23-112-78 was transferred from Russell & Candace Spaid, Sioux Falls to the Carl & Joy Colson Family Limited Partnership, Blunt for $455,000.
  • On 8/30, title to Lots 20-22 & S8’ Lot 23, Blk 68, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre (416 S. Filmore) was transferred from Roger & Carol Kelly, Pierre to Geraldine Baucom, Pierre for $138,000.
  • On 8/30, title to Lots 12-15, Blk 63, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Margaret Huck Phillips to Travis & Nicole Rinehart, Pierre for $172,500.
  • On 8/30, title to Lot 20, H&C Subdivision was transferred from Andrew & Ashley Griese, Hoven to Cal & Tori Reeves, Pierre for $265,000.
  • On 8/30, title to Lot 19, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Lyle & Bonita Regennitter, Bennington, NE to Joanne & Dustin Hight, Pierre for $310,000.
  • On 8/30, title to Lots 22-23 & S20’ Lot 24, Blk 39, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre was transferred from David Schofield & Araceli Alvarez Solis, Pierre to Emily Howard & Nicolas Powell, Pierre for $165,000.

